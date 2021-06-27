x
San Francisco Giants

Casali does it again, lifting Giants past A's 6-5 in 10th

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, middle, celebrates in front of Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman after driving in Steven Duggar for the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO - Fabulous fill-in Curt Casali did it again with his bat, hitting a game-ending double in the 10th inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5. 

Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the inning after saving a run with a brilliant throw home minutes earlier but Steven Duggar quickly tied it on a single in the bottom half against Burch Smith. 

Duggar scored from first on Casali’s hit that bounced to the deep corner in left to end the 4-hour, 5-minute game.