Casali does it again, lifting Giants past A's 6-5 in 10th

SAN FRANCISCO - Fabulous fill-in Curt Casali did it again with his bat, hitting a game-ending double in the 10th inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5.

Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the inning after saving a run with a brilliant throw home minutes earlier but Steven Duggar quickly tied it on a single in the bottom half against Burch Smith.