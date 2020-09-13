Clevinger, Padres beat Giants 6-0 for 6th straight win

The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Mike Clevinger threw a two-hitter for his second career shutout and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test.

Greg Garcia and Wil Myers each had a two-run single off Johnny Cueto for the Padres, who won their sixth straight game and for the 10th time in 12 games.

San Diego entered entered the day three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.