Crawford blasts 18th home run, Giants thump Nationals 10-4

All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Washington Nationals 10-4.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Washington Nationals 10-4.

Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants.

Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.