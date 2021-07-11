Crawford blasts 18th home run, Giants thump Nationals 10-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Washington Nationals 10-4.
Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants.
Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.
Named to his third All-Star team last week, Crawford had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, singled in a run as part of San Francisco’s five-run third, doubled in the fourth and homered off Kyle McGowin in the sixth.