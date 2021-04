Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

Crawford came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 win in Friday’s home opener.