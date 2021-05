The Padres avoid the weekend sweep in San Francisco with Sunday's 11-1 rout of the Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers followed with three more shutout innings.