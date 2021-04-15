Cueto sharp until lat tightness in 6th, Giants blank Reds

Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

Cueto removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.

Showing no signs of physical duress before his injury occurred, the 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.