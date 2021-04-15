x
Cueto sharp until lat tightness in 6th, Giants blank Reds

San Francisco Giants' Johnny Cueto against the Cincinnati Reds during a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

Cueto removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.

Showing no signs of physical duress before his injury occurred, the 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.

 Cueto had never beaten his former team in three attempts. He was with the Reds from 2008 into the 2015 season.