DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds 4-2

DeSclafani, who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, improving to 4-1.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

DeSclafani, who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven. He improved to 4-1.

Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds.