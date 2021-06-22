DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0.

DeSclafani struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. The right-hander did not permit a hit after the second inning and retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced.