DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0.
DeSclafani struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. The right-hander did not permit a hit after the second inning and retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced.
Flores, who homered twice in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run shot in the first off Andrew Heaney to make it 4-0.