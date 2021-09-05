x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) congratulates Mookie Betts (50) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants.

Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests. 

Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games.