Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants.

Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests.