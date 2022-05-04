x
Dodgers top Rodón, Giants 3-1 in rivalry series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory. 

Chris Taylor had an early two-run single and Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games.

Carlos Rodón tossed six innings of three-hit ball, but took his first loss for the Giants in the first of 19 much-anticipated meetings between the California archrivals this season. Urías largely cruised through his start, but he was pulled after just 65 pitches.

