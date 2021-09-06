x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Duggar triples, Giants hold off Dodgers 6-4 for NL West lead

The San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win to take the NL West lead
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar celebrates after hitting a two-run triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Brandon Belt homered, and the San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win to take the NL West lead. 

Albert Pujols hit his 678th homer with a pinch-hit two-run drive off Giants closer Jake McGee, who allowed Max Muncy’s single one out later then struck out Mookie Betts looking. 

The final out went to replay and was confirmed after right fielder Mike Yastrzemski caught Justin Turner’s fly against the netting in foul territory.