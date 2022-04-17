x
San Francisco Giants

Estrada, Wood power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada slides into home to score on a hit by Steven Duggar in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Thairo Estrada drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in football-like weather. 

Estrada hit a two-run homer and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot as the Giants won their fifth straight. Wood allowed four hits without a run over five innings. It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901. 

The game-time temperature was 35 degrees, the coldest for a first pitch in a Giants game since 1990.

