Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - Evan Longoria homered and drove in four runs and Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five shutout innings to lead San Francisco to an 8-0 victory over Arizona.

Longoria hit a three-run homer in the third inning for a 6-0 lead as the Giants broke a three-game losing streak while extending the Diamondbacks' losing streak to nine games.

Brandon Crawford had two hits including a three-run double in the first inning. Gausman has given up one run or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season.