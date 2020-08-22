x
San Francisco Giants

Longoria's 300th homer propels Giants past Diamondbacks 6-2

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Evan Longoria hit his 300th home run, Wilmer Flores added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Friday night.

Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice for San Francisco. Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart both drove in runs. 

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight in seven innings as the Giants won their fourth straight. 

Christian Walker doubled twice and had four hits for the Diamondbacks. 

Arizona has lost three straight since a six-game winning streak.