Longoria's 300th homer propels Giants past Diamondbacks 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Evan Longoria hit his 300th home run, Wilmer Flores added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Friday night.

Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice for San Francisco. Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart both drove in runs.

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight in seven innings as the Giants won their fourth straight.

Christian Walker doubled twice and had four hits for the Diamondbacks.