Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3

San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus (23) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 5-3.

Wilmer Flores also homered as the Giants debuted their all-white City Connect home uniforms with images of the Golden Gate Bridge along each sleeve. 

Posey is sidelined with a bruised thumb that will keep him out of the All-Star Game next week. Subbing in, Casali hit his third homer of the season for the NL West leaders. 

Washington has lost seven of nine.