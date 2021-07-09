Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3

Darin Ruf's go-ahead home run lifts the San Francisco Giants over the Washington Nationals 5-3.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 5-3.

Wilmer Flores also homered as the Giants debuted their all-white City Connect home uniforms with images of the Golden Gate Bridge along each sleeve.

Posey is sidelined with a bruised thumb that will keep him out of the All-Star Game next week. Subbing in, Casali hit his third homer of the season for the NL West leaders.