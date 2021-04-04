x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Flexen, France lead Mariners past Giants 4-0

The Giants were shutout on Saturday in Seattle as the Mariners take the season opening series away from San Francisco.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, second from left, talks with pitching coach Andrew Bailey, second from right, during a mound conference in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) - Chris Flexen returned to the big leagues with a win after a year in South Korea, Mitch Haniger and Ty France each hit a homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Saturday night. 

Flexen struck out six and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings to help the Mariners take the first series of the year. The 26-year-old righthander looked sharp after spending 2020 with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization. 

France hit the Mariners’ first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.