San Francisco Giants

Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores heads to first after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2. 

Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champions. 

San Francisco has won two of three in a four-game series between the longtime rivals. The Giants had just four hits before Flores’ drive, which quieted the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium. 

Jansen fell to 21 for 25 in save opportunities. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the ninth.