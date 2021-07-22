Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champions.

San Francisco has won two of three in a four-game series between the longtime rivals. The Giants had just four hits before Flores’ drive, which quieted the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium.