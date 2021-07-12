x
San Francisco Giants

Gausman, Casali power Giants to sweep of Nationals

San Francisco heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the majors at 57-32, a huge surprise for a team that wasn’t expected to contend in the NL West.
San Francisco Giants' Curt Casali, left, smiles as he is congratulated by bench coach Kai Correa, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Gausman worked six-plus innings of one-run ball and Curt Casali hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 to complete a three-game sweep. 

Gausman struck out nine and held Washington to four hits as he lowered his ERA to 1.73, second in the majors. Casali hit an 0-1 sinker from Erick Fedde to left-center in the second to put the Giants ahead 3-0.