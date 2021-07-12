Gausman, Casali power Giants to sweep of Nationals

San Francisco heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the majors at 57-32, a huge surprise for a team that wasn’t expected to contend in the NL West.

Gausman struck out nine and held Washington to four hits as he lowered his ERA to 1.73, second in the majors. Casali hit an 0-1 sinker from Erick Fedde to left-center in the second to put the Giants ahead 3-0.