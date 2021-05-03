Gausman, Tauchman lead Giants past Padres 7-1 to avoid sweep

Kevin Gausman pitched six strong innings and Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, to lead the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 to prevent a three-game sweep.

Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove to help the Giants remain atop the NL West.

Gausman kept the Padres off balance, giving up six hits and striking out six. He also reached base on a single and an error to help the offense.