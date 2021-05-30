x
Gausman throws 6 shutout innings, Giants hold off Dodgers

Gausman allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4. 

Gausman allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth inning. 

Austin Slater also connected against Kershaw, sending the Giants to their third win in the four-game set after Los Angeles posted a three-game sweep last weekend. 

Albert Pujols and Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers.