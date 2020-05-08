Márquez strikes out 9, Rockies beat Giants 5-2

The Rockies moved to 8-2 for the second time in franchise history, joining the 2011 team that finished 73-89.

DENVER (AP) - Germán Márquez struck out nine in efficiently throwing into the eighth and benefited from an overturned home-run call as the rolling Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2.

The Rockies moved to 8-2 for the second time in franchise history, joining the 2011 team that finished 73-89.

Marquez scattered six hits over 7 1/3 innings and threw 101 pitches.