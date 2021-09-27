Giants 1B Brandon Belt has broken left thumb, status unclear

The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with Arizona on Tuesday, still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.

The Giants said an X-ray showed the broken bone and Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”

