Giants 4 HRs power 7-2 win over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2.

Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco. The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era.