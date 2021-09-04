x
San Francisco Giants

Giants beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11th on error, take NL West lead

The San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the bottom of the 11th inning to grab first place in the NL West.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey (28) is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after beating the throw to first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in San Francisco. The Giants won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 to grab first place in the NL West. 

The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1.

After both teams scored in the 10th, San Francisco loaded the bases in the 11th. Posey hit a grounder to Turner, who zipped a throw that pulled first baseman Will Smith off the bag. Normally a catcher, Smith had never played the position in college or as a pro before entering in the 10th.