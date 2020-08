The San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 despite starting pitcher Drew Smyly suffering from a hand injury.

SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Solano hit a two-run single and the San Francisco Giants overcame an injury to starting pitcher Drew Smyly to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3.

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor left the game in the bottom of the third with right oblique tightness.