SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants minor league right-hander Luis Madero has tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Gabe Kapler said Friday after the team’s first workout.

Star catcher Buster Posey was away from camp on the first day to handle a personal issue, Kapler said. Posey could be back by Saturday.