Giants' Farhan Zaidi voted MLB Executive of the Year

The 44-year-old Zaidi finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) - Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season. 

The 44-year-old Zaidi finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.

Zaidi is an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal. He worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011-14, was Dodgers general manager from 2014-18, then was hired by the Giants.

