The 44-year-old Zaidi finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) - Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season.

The 44-year-old Zaidi finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series.