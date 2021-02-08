Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

Buster Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning Monday night and the San Francisco Giants escaped with an 11-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants extended their NL West lead to 3 1/2 games over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. But despite a 7-1 lead halfway through the game, it wasn’t easy.