Giants hit 5 HRs, rough up Greinke, Astros 8-6

The Giants lead the NL with 156 home runs, but had gone a season-high four games without one before Solano’s two-out drive in the second.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants hit five home runs, including four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, and beat Houston 8-6 in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke.

Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants.

Aledmys Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension.