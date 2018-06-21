SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt had three hits, Gorkys Hernandez added a two-run single during a five-run sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Wednesday.



Derek Holland (5-7) had seven strikeouts and allowed three runs over six innings in his first start against the Marlins since 2011. Hunter Pence had a pair of RBI singles to snap a 1-for-18 slump.



Unlike the first two games of this series that were marked by flaring tempers and alleged beanballs, Wednesday's finale was tame.



There were more errors than hit batters and the only damage was self-inflicted when Giants leadoff hitter Alen Hanson fouled a ball off his left knee in the first inning.



What fireworks there were came primarily in the sixth when San Francisco chased Miami starter Jose Urena (2-9).



Kelby Tomlinson walked and took second on Joe Panik's single. After Belt doubled in Tomlinson, Pablo Sandoval was intentionally walked and Nick Hundley struck out.



Panik scored the go-ahead run when Mac Williamson hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Miguel Rojas with one out. Rojas made a diving stop but second baseman Starlin Castro had to stretch for the throw and was unable to make the relay to first.



Hernandez capped the inning with a two-run single after a 14-pitch at-bat against Urena.



The Marlins scored twice in the ninth off Sam Dyson. Reyes Moronta struck out JB Shuck for his first career save.



Castro drove in a pair of runs and Brian Anderson had three hits for Miami, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games.



The Marlins hit into three double plays, including when Urena was doubled up at first after mistakenly heading for third on Castro's fly ball to center with no outs in the third.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Marlins: Outfielder Garrett Cooper (wrist) was sent to Triple-A New Orleans to begin a rehab assignment.



Giants: Hanson had to be helped off the field and was diagnosed with a knee contusion. ... Buster Posey was given the day off. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija (shoulder tightness) makes his second rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.



UP NEXT



Marlins: Following a day off Thursday, Miami heads to Colorado to begin a three-game series. LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-3, 5.91 ERA) pitches the opener seeking his second win against the Rockies this season.



Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 4.67) faces San Diego on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Bumgarner has lost four straight to the Padres.



