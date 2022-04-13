x
San Francisco Giants

Giants' Nakken 1st MLB female coach on field, SF tops Padres

Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2. 

The 31-year-old Nakken took over at first base in the third inning after Antoan Richardson got ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park. She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. 

Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer highlighting a six-run first inning off Yu Darvish. Alex Cobb struck out 10 to win his Giants debut. Joc Pederson homered for the first time since joining the Giants.

