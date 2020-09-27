Giants need win, help to reach playoffs after loss to Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 17th home run and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 6-2 on Saturday night, leaving the Giants in need of help to make the playoffs. San Francisco fell to 29-30 and is tied with Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot. Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker, which means the Giants need to beat San Diego on Sunday and the Brewers need to lose to St. Louis for San Francisco to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Tommy Pham and Mitch Moreland also went deep for the playoff-bound Padres, who are 7-2 against the Giants this season.