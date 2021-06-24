Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

Giants rally for seven runs in the 13th inning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants. Ohtani threw a season-high 105 pitches, his most since undergoing Tommy John surgery nearly three years ago.