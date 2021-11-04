x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep

Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Wandy Peralta, left, celebrates with catcher Curt Casali after the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

DeSclafani struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings. The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82. 

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

The Giants are 6-3 to start the season for the first time since the 2016 season.