The Giants trailed 3-1 going into the ninth before scoring four times to extend their lead in the NL West to three games over the defending World Series champions.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run single and the San Francisco Giants rallied against closer Kenley Jansen again for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants trailed 3-1 going into the ninth before scoring four times to extend their lead in the NL West to three games over the defending World Series champions.