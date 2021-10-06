Giants to meet the Dodgers for the first time in the playoffs; Game 1 Friday

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game.

Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on.