Giants to meet the Dodgers for the first time in the playoffs; Game 1 Friday

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants.
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates as he scores off of a home run hit by Chris Taylor during the ninth inning to win a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game. 

Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco. 

The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. 

Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland and stole second. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, who sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.