LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mookie Betts homered for the first time at Dodger Stadium, and Max Muncy and Will Smith went deep to help Los Angeles defeat the San Francisco Giants 7-2.

The Dodgers have won three in a row and eight of 10.

Betts was back in the lineup for the first time since injuring his left middle finger last Sunday in Phoenix. He didn’t waste any time, doubling in his first at-bat. He homered into the left-field pavilion in the third, tying the game 1-all.