Vosler's 1st homer sends Giants over skidding D'backs 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) - Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat.

Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth.

Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010.