San Francisco Giants

Vosler's 1st homer sends Giants over skidding D'backs 5-4

The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento, hit his first major league home run to lift the Giants over the D-Backs 5-4.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Jason Vosler smiles as he celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) - Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. 

Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. 

Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010. 

The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt on the roster. The rookie - who had a short stint with the Giants earlier this year - entered in the sixth inning when another first baseman, Darin Ruf, left with an apparent injury.