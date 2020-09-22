x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Cueto clobbered by Rockies, Giants drop series opener 7-2

In the opener of an eight-game road trip to end the season, the Rockies knocked around Johnny Cueto for seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto, right, is taken out by manager Gabe Kapler, center, during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Pillar homered against his former team and German Márquez pitched six strong innings to snap a five-game losing streak as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Monday night.

In the opener of an eight-game road trip to end the season, the Rockies knocked around Johnny Cueto for seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Giants trail the Philadelphia Phillies by a half-game for the final playoff spot in the National League. 

The Rockies are 2 1/2 games back.