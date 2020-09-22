Cueto clobbered by Rockies, Giants drop series opener 7-2

In the opener of an eight-game road trip to end the season, the Rockies knocked around Johnny Cueto for seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Pillar homered against his former team and German Márquez pitched six strong innings to snap a five-game losing streak as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Monday night.

The Giants trail the Philadelphia Phillies by a half-game for the final playoff spot in the National League.