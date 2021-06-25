Johnny Cueto dazzles in front of big crowd, Giants beat A's

The Giants welcomed back a full-capacity crowd at Oracle Park for this rivalry series that is always a top attraction, the game drew 36,928 fans.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 in the Bay Bridge Series opener.

Curt Casali, a last-minute addition in place of ailing Buster Posey, homered in the seventh.

With San Francisco leading the NL West, the Giants welcomed back a full-capacity crowd at Oracle Park for this rivalry series that is always a top attraction, the game drew 36,928 fans.