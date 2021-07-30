Altuve hits grand slam on 2-homer night, Astros beat Giants

José Altuve hit a grand slam and a solo homer to lead the Houston Astros over the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in a matchup of baseball’s top two teams.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - José Altuve hit a grand slam in the sixth one inning after putting Houston ahead on a solo homer, and the AL-leading Houston Astros held off the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in a matchup of baseball’s top two teams.

It marked Altuve’s sixth career slam and third this season - and his third multi-homer game of 2021, the seventh of his career. He cleared the fences twice as fans chanted, “You’re a cheater!” in reference to Houston's sign-stealing scandal.

Aledmys Díaz went deep in the ninth for the Astros.