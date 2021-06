LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Giants won in manager Gabe Kapler’s first game against his former team.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Johnny Cueto struck out five in six uneven innings, Brandon Belt homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3.

Kapler was fired in 2019 after two seasons as the Phillies' manager.