Hernandez 5 RBIs, Dodgers beat Giants 8-1 in fan-less opener

LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández homered and drove in five runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the rival San Francisco Giants 8-1 in a fan-less ballpark on opening night.

Dustin May became the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

May pitched when Clayton Kershaw couldn’t go because of a back issue.

It was similar to when Valenzuela was a late replacement for the injured Jerry Reuss back then.