San Francisco Giants

Kim extends shutout streak, leads Cardinals past Giants 3-1

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run in the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

Kim, with his wife and two children in attendance in the United States for the first time, has not allowed a run in his last 21 innings, covering three starts.

 O'Neill hit his 16th homer of the season leading off the second inning, and Goldschmidt added a two-run shot in the fifth. 

Despite the loss, San Francisco has the best record in the majors at 58-33. The Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 games at home against the Giants. 

Goldschmidt had three hits and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.