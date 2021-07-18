Kim extends shutout streak, leads Cardinals past Giants 3-1

Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O'Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

Kim, with his wife and two children in attendance in the United States for the first time, has not allowed a run in his last 21 innings, covering three starts.

O'Neill hit his 16th homer of the season leading off the second inning, and Goldschmidt added a two-run shot in the fifth.

Despite the loss, San Francisco has the best record in the majors at 58-33. The Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 games at home against the Giants.