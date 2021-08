The Giants won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and are a majors-best 66-39.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and San Francisco beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday.

Darin Ruf had three hits including a home run and two RBIs. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano both added two hits.

The Giants won two of three in the interleague matchup of division leaders and are a majors-best 66-39.