La Stella, Belt lead Giants past Cubs 15-4 for 6th straight

Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each slugged three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4
San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella, center, celebrates with Mike Yastrzemski, left, and Kevin Gausman, right, as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) - Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each slugged three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50. 

The Giants entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.  La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eight win in nine.