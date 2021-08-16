La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants took three of four from their division rivals to improve to 76-42 heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets.