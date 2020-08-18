La Stella's walk-off homer sends Angels past Giants, 7-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to snap their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Mike Trout hit his 10th homer and Albert Pujols had a tiebreaking two-run double, but the Angels still fell behind in the sixth inning.
They didn’t rally until David Fletcher got a one-out single in the ninth and La Stella knocked the ball off the video board above the right field fence for his first career walk-off homer.
Trevor Gott blew his third save opportunity.