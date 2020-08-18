x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

La Stella's walk-off homer sends Angels past Giants, 7-6

Giants reliever Trevor Gott allowed another ninth inning rally, as the Los Angeles Angels snap a four-game losing streak with Monday's win over San Francisco
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Tommy La Stella points while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The Angels won 7-6. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to snap their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants. 

Mike Trout hit his 10th homer and Albert Pujols had a tiebreaking two-run double, but the Angels still fell behind in the sixth inning. 

They didn’t rally until David Fletcher got a one-out single in the ninth and La Stella knocked the ball off the video board above the right field fence for his first career walk-off homer. 

Trevor Gott blew his third save opportunity.