x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Wade homers twice, Giants bounce back to beat Pirates 6-1

The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series with L.A. this week in San Francisco.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. watches his home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. 

Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. 

The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park. 

Alex Wood struck out eight and pitched into the sixth to help San Francisco bounce back a day after the Giants had their most-lopsided loss this season.