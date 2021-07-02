Wade, Estrada homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

In his first start with San Francisco, Thairo Estrada, who was just called up from Triple-A Sacramento, drove in five runs to lead the Giants over the D-Backs 11-4.

PHOENIX (AP) - Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4.

The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.

Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball’s best record at 51-30.